Natural gas pipeline being installed in west Douglas
After two years of planning, design and negotiations, a portion of a 113-mile natural gas pipeline is being installed in the western portion of Douglas County. Williams Energy, which which owns and operates the Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate Democrats press Trump's wealthy picks fo...
|Fri
|coyote505
|5
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|Fri
|Nipz8146
|24
|Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260...
|Fri
|krushy3831
|6
|Trump voters are thrilled with his Cabinet pick...
|Dec 22
|spocko
|74
|PNM Resources (PNM) - Research Analysts' Recent...
|Dec 18
|Melissa
|6
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec 16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Essential Politics: Donald Trump's picks, Jerry...
|Dec 15
|Le Jimbo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC