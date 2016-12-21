In Vermont, solar, batteries key ener...

In Vermont, solar, batteries key energy revolution

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Rhonda "Honey" Phillips keeps her own cows and garden at her small, hillside homestead, and now is pushing self-sufficiency in a more high-tech direction. This year, she installed new solar panels just downhill from her modest house and hung a Tesla Powerwall backup battery on her basement wall, to charge up when it's sunny and draw down when it isn't.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senate Democrats press Trump's wealthy picks fo... Dec 23 coyote505 5
News The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ... Dec 23 Nipz8146 24
News Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260... Dec 23 krushy3831 6
News Trump voters are thrilled with his Cabinet pick... Dec 22 spocko 74
News PNM Resources (PNM) - Research Analysts' Recent... Dec 18 Melissa 6
News RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till... Dec 16 Le Jimbo 4
News Essential Politics: Donald Trump's picks, Jerry... Dec 15 Le Jimbo 5
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,350 • Total comments across all topics: 277,334,593

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC