Group of 13 escapes unhurt when landslide hits bungalow
Nature's wrath: The family's three cars coming to rest against the Tenaga Nasional Berhad bungalow in Tanah Rata in the landslide. IPOH: Thirteen people in a family escaped injury when a holiday bungalow in Cameron Highlands was hit by a landslide.
