Green Mountain Power says no hack report, its systems secure

10 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Vermont electric company Green Mountain Power says it was not the utility that reported a possible Russian hack into its systems and its systems are secure. A Washington Post story based on anonymous U.S. officials says a code associated with a Russian hacking operation was detected within the system of a Vermont utility but wasn't actively used to disrupt operations.

