Georgia regulators OK deal on nuke plant costs overruns
An agreement addressing cost overruns at an expanding nuclear power plant will mean millions in short-term savings for consumers, but billions in longer-term costs. The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that the pact was approved unanimously Tuesday by the five-member Public Service Commission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate Democrats press Trump's wealthy picks fo...
|6 min
|tomin cali
|1
|Trump voters are thrilled with his Cabinet pick...
|2 hr
|spocko
|74
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|4 hr
|bldg seven
|23
|Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260...
|7 hr
|Fundie Sniffling
|4
|PNM Resources (PNM) - Research Analysts' Recent...
|Dec 18
|Melissa
|6
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec 16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Essential Politics: Donald Trump's picks, Jerry...
|Dec 15
|Le Jimbo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC