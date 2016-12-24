Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Duke Energy Corp.
Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Duke Energy Corp. by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 788,515 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,863 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate Democrats press Trump's wealthy picks fo...
|Fri
|coyote505
|5
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|Fri
|Nipz8146
|24
|Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260...
|Fri
|krushy3831
|6
|Trump voters are thrilled with his Cabinet pick...
|Dec 22
|spocko
|74
|PNM Resources (PNM) - Research Analysts' Recent...
|Dec 18
|Melissa
|6
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec 16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Essential Politics: Donald Trump's picks, Jerry...
|Dec 15
|Le Jimbo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC