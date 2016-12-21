Foul smell reported throughout Columb...

Foul smell reported throughout Columbus area, source unknown

Columbia Gas of Ohio was unable to find the source of an obnoxious odor that spurred nearly 1,000 calls from central Ohio residents complaining about the phantom smell. The utility released a statement that said complaints regarding the stench of rotten eggs or natural gas throughout the Columbus area started coming in around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

