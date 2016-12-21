Florida Power & Light Company FPL shuts down Cedar Bay coal-fired...
Florida Power & Light Company announced plans to formally retire the Cedar Bay Generating Plant, a 250-megawatt coal-fired facility located in Jacksonville, Fla., on Dec. 31, 2016. FPL purchased the plant in 2015 with the intention of phasing it out of service in this time frame.
