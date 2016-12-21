Federal regulators weigh in on propos...

Federal regulators weigh in on proposed natural gas pipeline

Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Federal regulators say the majority of adverse environmental impacts from a proposed natural gas pipeline that would cross West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina could be avoided, minimized or mitigated. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission included the finding in its draft environmental impact statement for the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline, which was released Friday.

