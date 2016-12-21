Duke Energy cleared to build 2 nuclea...

Duke Energy cleared to build 2 nuclear power reactors in SC

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has awarded Duke Energy licenses to build two nuclear power reactors in South Carolina, a decade after the project was first announced. The federal agency announced Wednesday the licenses allow the utility to build and operate two reactors near Gaffney, South Carolina, that use "advanced passive" safety.

