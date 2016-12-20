Chesapeake Energy boosts liquidity with $465 million asset sale
The company expects the deal to close in the first quarter of 2017. "Upon closing, this strong bid for our second Haynesville package, along with our recent new issue and tender, will position Chesapeake with significant liquidity as we begin a new year," said Chief Executive Doug Lawler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate Democrats press Trump's wealthy picks fo...
|7 min
|tomin cali
|1
|Trump voters are thrilled with his Cabinet pick...
|2 hr
|spocko
|74
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|4 hr
|bldg seven
|23
|Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260...
|7 hr
|Fundie Sniffling
|4
|PNM Resources (PNM) - Research Analysts' Recent...
|Dec 18
|Melissa
|6
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec 16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Essential Politics: Donald Trump's picks, Jerry...
|Dec 15
|Le Jimbo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC