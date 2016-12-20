Chesapeake Energy boosts liquidity wi...

Chesapeake Energy boosts liquidity with $465 million asset sale

The company expects the deal to close in the first quarter of 2017. "Upon closing, this strong bid for our second Haynesville package, along with our recent new issue and tender, will position Chesapeake with significant liquidity as we begin a new year," said Chief Executive Doug Lawler.

