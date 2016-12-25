CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) Stake L...

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) Stake Lowered by CIBC Asset Management Inc

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy Inc. by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,070 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,253 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ... 34 min Monekyt 25
News Senate Democrats press Trump's wealthy picks fo... Dec 23 coyote505 5
News Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260... Dec 23 krushy3831 6
News Trump voters are thrilled with his Cabinet pick... Dec 22 spocko 74
News PNM Resources (PNM) - Research Analysts' Recent... Dec 18 Melissa 6
News RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till... Dec 16 Le Jimbo 4
News Essential Politics: Donald Trump's picks, Jerry... Dec 15 Le Jimbo 5
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,147 • Total comments across all topics: 277,350,299

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC