CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) Stake Lowered by CIBC Asset Management Inc
CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy Inc. by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,070 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,253 shares during the period.
