Basic Energy Services Inc. (BAS) VP Lanny Trampas Poldrack Sells 2,272 Shares
Basic Energy Services Inc. VP Lanny Trampas Poldrack sold 2,272 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $81,792.00.
