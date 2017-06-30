UPDATE 1-Samsung Electronics says Q2 ...

UPDATE 1-Samsung Electronics says Q2 operating profit likely rose 72 pct y/y

SEOUL, July 7 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Friday said its second-quarter operating profit likely rose 72 percent from a year earlier to a new record, beating analyst estimates, as strong memory chip prices helped widen margins. The Apple Inc smartphone rival and global memory chip leader said second-quarter operating profit was likely 14 trillion won , compared with the 13.1 trillion won average of 19 analyst estimates in a Thomson Reuters poll.

