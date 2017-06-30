Sparton Corporation Agrees to be Acquired by Ultra Electronics Holdings plc
"This transaction is the result of the significant time and effort the Company has invested in its previously announced process to explore strategic alternatives, including a potential acquisition of Sparton," said Joseph J. Hartnett, Interim President & Chief Executive Officer of Sparton. "We are pleased to have successfully concluded our process with a transaction that delivers significant value to the shareholders of Sparton."
