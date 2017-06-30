Samsung Electronics Co. v. Straight Path IP Group, Inc.
In a nonprecedential decision, the Federal Circuit affirmed a decision by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board in inter partes review proceedings which upheld the patentability of claims due to construction of the claim term " is connected to the computer nework ". Namely, Samsung Electronics as well as a number of other companies appealed from final written decisions of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board in inter partes review proceedings of U.S. Patent Nos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Jun 24
|Sara
|57
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May '17
|swedenforever
|10
|CPI celebrates 55th anniversary with $5,500 don... (Oct '09)
|May '17
|give-crucial-contex
|3
|critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|Kris wilson
|125
|critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14)
|Mar '17
|Jimmyzx9
|12
|NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ...
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|4
|Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on...
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC