Nevada wildfire closes section of major highway
A Nevada wildfire has cut power to about 600 customers as well as closed a section of a major highway and a public park. KOLO reports that Golden Eagle Park is closed until further notice because of the flames, which broke out Monday afternoon in Sparks.
