Micron says operations at Taiwan plant recovering after output hiccup

Memory chipmaker Micron Technology Inc denied a report on Wednesday of a major malfunction at one of its plants in Taiwan, but said there had been a minor incident and that it had no impact on the business. Tech research firm TrendForce said in a report that a nitrogen gas dispensing system malfunction had led to the contamination of wafers and equipment in one of Micron's facilities near central Taiwan and that some output had to be scrapped.

