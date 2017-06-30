Micron says operations at Taiwan plan...

Micron says operations at Taiwan plant recovering after output hiccup

13 hrs ago

Memory chipmaker Micron Technology Inc denied a report on Wednesday of a major malfunction at one of its plants in Taiwan, but said there had been a minor incident and that it had no impact on the business. Tech research firm TrendForce said in a report that a nitrogen gas dispensing system malfunction had led to the contamination of wafers and equipment in one of Micron's facilities near central Taiwan and that some output had to be scrapped.

Chicago, IL

