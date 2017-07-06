KYOCERA Develops Industry's First 3-Kilowatt Solid-Oxide Fuel Cell for Institutional Cogeneration

Corporation today announced the launch of the industry's first 3-kilowatt solid oxide fuel cell cogeneration system for institutional applications*1. The system, which is available from this month in Japan, utilizes Kyocera's proprietary ceramic technologies to deliver 52% generation efficiency - the highest of any comparable SOFC system currently on the market*2 - and an overall efficiency of 90% with exhaust heat recovery*3.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.