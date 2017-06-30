Foreign investors' net purchase tops W10tr in 1st half
Foreign investors' net purchase of South Korean stocks are estimated to go beyond 10 trillion won in the first half of 2017, the highest since 2009, data showed Sunday. The combined net purchase in the first-tier and second-tier stock markets reached 10.3 trillion won from January until Friday, according to data by Koscom, a market watcher launched by the Finance Ministry and the Korea Exchange.
