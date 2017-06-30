Earthstone Fire Burns Along Interstate 80, Near TRI
Interstate 80 was closed for the second time this week, when flames from the Earthstone Fire burned down to the road, causing low-visibility for drivers. Crews worked to put out the flames, which stopped on the north side of I-80, near USA Parkway.
