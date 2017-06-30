Applied Materials, Lam Research: Long...

Applied Materials, Lam Research: Long Trade Ideas Heading Into Semicon West Trade Show

Semicon West is the largest semiconductor equipment trade show, and the event is scheduled to be held in San Francisco from July 11 to July 13 this year. Ahead of this key industry event, which will be held along with Intersolar, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said the semiconductor equipment industry's fundamentals remain strong.

Chicago, IL

