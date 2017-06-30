3M Seeks Order Blocking Unlicensed Shielded Ribbon Cables From U.S. Market
In a recent ITC Section 337 patent complaint , 3M asked the U.S. International Trade Commission to start an investigation concerning "Certain Shielded Electrical Ribbon Cables and Products Containing the Same" against Amphenol Corp., Amphenol Interconnect Products Corp., Amphenol Cables on Demand Corp., Amphenol Assemble Technology Co. Ltd., Amphenol High Speed Cable Co.
