Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AZZ Inc. (AZZ) to "Hold"

According to Zacks, "AZZ Incorporated is an electrical equipment and components manufacturer serving the global growth markets of power generation, transmission and distribution, and industrial markets as well as a provider of hot dip galvanizing services to the steel fabrication market nationwide. " Shares of AZZ traded down 1.89% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.55.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.