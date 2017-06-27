Zacks Investment Research Lowers Heli...

Zacks Investment Research Lowers Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) to Sell

According to Zacks, "Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc., is a leading marine contractor and operator of offshore oil and gas properties and production facilities. The company seeks to align the interests of the producer and the contractor by investing in mature offshore oil and gas properties, hub production facilities and proven undeveloped reserve plays where Helix Energy Solutions Group adds value by deploying vessels from its diverse contracting fleet.

