Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $852,000 Position in AVX Corporation
Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AVX Corporation by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,027 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 11,577 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Sat
|Sara
|57
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May '17
|swedenforever
|10
|CPI celebrates 55th anniversary with $5,500 don... (Oct '09)
|May '17
|give-crucial-contex
|3
|critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|Kris wilson
|125
|critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14)
|Mar '17
|Jimmyzx9
|12
|NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ...
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|4
|Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on...
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC