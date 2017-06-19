Ultra Electronics confirms possibility of Sparton acquisition
Ultra Electronics was forced to respond to press speculation over the weekend, after Mergermarket reported it was in talks to acquire its underwater sensors joint venture partner in a bid to strengthen its contractual ties with the US Navy. The FTSE 250 company said it could confirm it was in "advanced discussions" to acquire NYSE-listed Sparton Corporation, subject to regulator and shareholder approvals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Sat
|Sara
|57
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May '17
|swedenforever
|10
|CPI celebrates 55th anniversary with $5,500 don... (Oct '09)
|May '17
|give-crucial-contex
|3
|critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|Kris wilson
|125
|critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14)
|Mar '17
|Jimmyzx9
|12
|NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ...
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|4
|Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on...
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC