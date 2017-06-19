Ultra Electronics confirms possibilit...

Ultra Electronics confirms possibility of Sparton acquisition

Ultra Electronics was forced to respond to press speculation over the weekend, after Mergermarket reported it was in talks to acquire its underwater sensors joint venture partner in a bid to strengthen its contractual ties with the US Navy. The FTSE 250 company said it could confirm it was in "advanced discussions" to acquire NYSE-listed Sparton Corporation, subject to regulator and shareholder approvals.

