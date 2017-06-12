U.S. hedge fund makes bid for Canadia...

U.S. hedge fund makes bid for Canadian tech firm wanted by Chinese giant

Read more: The Globe and Mail

A U.S. hedge fund has made an unsolicited bid for a Vancouver-based high-tech firm that recently won Ottawa's approval to be taken over by a Chinese communications giant. The federal opposition parties have challenged the Chinese takeover of Norsat International, which specializes in satellite communications for security and defence sectors, because the federal government did not conduct a full-scale national security review.

