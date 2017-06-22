Toshiba Adds Dual-Sided Cooling to Power MOSFETs for Motor Control, Power Supplies

The new 60V TPW1R306PL is an N-channel device in a DSOP Advance surface mount device package that offers dual-sided cooling. The enhanced thermal dissipation provided by dual-sided cooling can help to reduce device count and save space in applications with high component density, including: DC-DC converters, secondary-side circuits of AC-DC power supplies and motor drives in cordless home appliances and power tools.

