TIMELINE-Canyon Bridge's bid for Lattice Semiconductor
China-backed Canyon Bridge Capital Partners LLC disclosed on Monday it had refiled its proposed $1.3 billion acquisition of Lattice Semiconductor Corp with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States for the second time. This followed Canyon Bridge partner Ray Bingham's resignation from two corporate boards, Cypress Semiconductor Corp and Oracle Corp, over claims of potential conflict of interest.
