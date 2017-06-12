TIMELINE-Canyon Bridge's bid for Latt...

TIMELINE-Canyon Bridge's bid for Lattice Semiconductor

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

China-backed Canyon Bridge Capital Partners LLC disclosed on Monday it had refiled its proposed $1.3 billion acquisition of Lattice Semiconductor Corp with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States for the second time. This followed Canyon Bridge partner Ray Bingham's resignation from two corporate boards, Cypress Semiconductor Corp and Oracle Corp, over claims of potential conflict of interest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12) Jun 13 joseph 56
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) May '17 swedenforever 10
News CPI celebrates 55th anniversary with $5,500 don... (Oct '09) May '17 give-crucial-contex 3
critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11) Apr '17 Kris wilson 125
critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14) Mar '17 Jimmyzx9 12
News NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ... Mar '17 ThomasA 4
News Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on... Mar '17 Solarman 1
See all Electronics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Cuba
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,062 • Total comments across all topics: 281,802,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC