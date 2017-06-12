Taiwan market: LG Electronics launche...

Taiwan market: LG Electronics launches new OLED TVs

Read more: DigiTimes

LG Electronics has launched a new lineup of OLED TVs with display sizes ranging from 55- to 86-inch in the Taiwan market and aims to ship over 2,500 units in the local market in 2017. With the new offerings, LG is expected to be able to maintain its top 4K TV vendor ranking in the local market in 2017, according to industry sources.

