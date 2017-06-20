STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) Downgra...

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

According to Zacks, "STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of microelectronic applications, including telecommunications systems, computer systems, consumer products, automotive products and industrial automation and control systems. " A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12) Jun 13 joseph 56
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) May '17 swedenforever 10
News CPI celebrates 55th anniversary with $5,500 don... (Oct '09) May '17 give-crucial-contex 3
critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11) Apr '17 Kris wilson 125
critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14) Mar '17 Jimmyzx9 12
News NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ... Mar '17 ThomasA 4
News Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on... Mar '17 Solarman 1
See all Electronics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,641 • Total comments across all topics: 281,903,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC