Splatoon 2 Switch Pro Controller Coming to North America
In a post on Twitter , Nintendo of America revealed the neon pink and green controller, which will launch on July 21, the same day as Nintendo's ink-based shooter. The Splatoon 2 Edition controller was previously announced in Japan and Europe during the Nintendo Direct for Arms last month.
