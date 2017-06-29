South Korea to buy American gas, build new factories in US
South Korean companies announced Thursday plans to import more American shale gas and build new factories in the U.S. as the two countries' leaders prepare to hold summit talks in Washington where trade is expected to be a key issue. The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, South Korea's largest business association, said Thursday that major South Korean companies had proposed a slew of new investments ahead of President Moon Jae-in's meetings Friday with President Donald Trump.
