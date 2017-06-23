Sony Pictures India & Wwe Announce New Weekly Show Wwe Sunday Dhamaal

Sony Pictures Networks India and WWE today announced the launch of a new weekly show in Hindi, WWE SUNDAY DHAMAAL, featuring the best action and family-friendly entertainment from WWE's flagship programs Raw and SmackDown beginning this Sunday, June 25 from 6.00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sony MAX, India's number one movie channel. WWE Sunday Dhamaal will be presented by well-known television personalities Salil Acharya and Madonna Tixeira and include exclusive features giving Indian fans a unique, localized WWE experience beyond Raw and SmackDown each week.

