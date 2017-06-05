Solar Firms Plan To Return To Nevada After New Law Restores Incentives
Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval plans to sign a bill will let homeowners with solar panels sell excess electricity to their utility at retail rates, his office says. Some of Nevada's largest solar installation companies plan to resume doing business in the state.
