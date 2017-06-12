Samsung Washing Machines Win "Ergonomic Design Award" at the...
FlexWashTM also was recognized with the Best of Best Ergonomic Design Award by the Ergonomic Society of Korea in April. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced that its activ dualwashTM, AddWashTM and FlexWashTM washing machines have been honored with the Ergonomic Design Award at the Asian Conference on Ergonomics and Design in Tokyo, Japan.
