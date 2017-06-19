Samsung ranks No.2 in global wearable market in Q1
Samsung Electronics Co. gained the No. 2 spot in the global wearable market in the first quarter of this year by overtaking Fitbit for the first time, on the back of the success of its Gear S3 smartwatch, data showed Sunday.
