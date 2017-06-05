Samsung Plans Fresh India Investment ...

Samsung Plans Fresh India Investment as It Looks to Upset Apple's Cart

Read more: Wall Street Journal

The electronics giant plans to invest about $760 million in India, which is poised to become the world's second-largest smartphone market Samsung Electronics Co. said Wednesday that it will invest about $760 million to double its production capacity for mobile phones and refrigerators in India, a critical market for the world's largest smartphone maker.

