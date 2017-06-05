RPT-CORRECTED-Samsung Elec to invest $300 mln for U.S. appliances factory - Korea Economic Daily
Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd plans to invest $300 million to build an appliances factory in the United States, the Korea Economic Daily reported on Thursday citing unnamed sources. The plant in Blythewood, South Carolina, will manufacture products such as washing machines and gas oven ranges, the South Korean newspaper said.
