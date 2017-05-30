RF Filters Boost MEMS Market | EE Times
The total value of the global MEMS market is projected to grow from about $13 billion in 2017 to more than $25 billion in 2022, driven largely by growth in RF applications like RF MEMS filters, according to a new report by French market research firm Yole Dveloppement. Increased demand for RF MEMS filters is being driven by the emergence of 4G technology and increasing complexity of cellular communications, according to Yole .
Start the conversation, or Read more at EETimes.
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|May 31
|Darkthread
|54
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|10
|CPI celebrates 55th anniversary with $5,500 don... (Oct '09)
|May 12
|give-crucial-contex
|3
|critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|Kris wilson
|125
|critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14)
|Mar '17
|Jimmyzx9
|12
|NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ...
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|4
|Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on...
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC