Renesas Electronics Announces Determi...

Renesas Electronics Announces Determination of Selling Price and Other Matters

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

1. Secondary offering of shares of Renesas 107,444,900 shares of common stock of Renesas to be underwritten and purchased by the Japanese underwriters in the Japanese Secondary Offering by way of Underwriting and Purchase. 259,888,200 shares of common stock of Renesas to be underwritten and purchased by the international underwriters in the International Secondary Offering.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12) Jun 10 Jerry 55
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) May 15 swedenforever 10
News CPI celebrates 55th anniversary with $5,500 don... (Oct '09) May '17 give-crucial-contex 3
critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11) Apr '17 Kris wilson 125
critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14) Mar '17 Jimmyzx9 12
News NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ... Mar '17 ThomasA 4
News Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on... Mar '17 Solarman 1
See all Electronics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,015 • Total comments across all topics: 281,710,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC