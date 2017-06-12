Renesas Electronics Announces Determination of Number of Shares to Be Sold
Number of shares to be purchased and sold as a result of the exercise of the option granted to the international underwriters in the International Secondary Offering for purchase of additional shares of common stock of Renesas: Number of shares to be sold in the secondary offering of shares of Renesas 107,444,900 shares of common stock of Renesas to be underwritten and purchased by the Japanese underwriters in the Japanese Secondary Offering by way of Underwriting and Purchase. 259,888,200 shares of common stock of Renesas to be underwritten and purchased by the international underwriters in the International Secondary Offering.
