Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in...
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,104 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.
