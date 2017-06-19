PerkinElmer pushes further into diagnostics
Euroimmun uses techniques such as fluorescence microscopy for disease diagnosis.Euroimmun uses techniques such as fluorescence microscopy for disease diagnosis. Expected to close by the end of the year, the deal adds Euroimmun's autoimmune, infectious disease, and allergy testing capabilities to PerkinElmer's well-established newborn-disease testing services and other disease diagnostics businesses.
