ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation by 898.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,474 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 220,900 shares during the period.

