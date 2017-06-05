Officer justified in shooting man, special prosecutor says
A Boone County special prosecutor has concluded the officer who shot an ax wielding suspect in March 2016 was legally justified in doing so. Ryan Dooley, then 21 and living in Fulton, suffered from a non-fatal shot on March 24, 2016, while advancing toward Callaway County Sheriff's Department deputies, holding an ax.
