Nintendo on Animal Crossing Mobile and More
Nintendo of America president Reggie Fil-AimA© revealed why Animal Crossing Mobile was left out of E3, as well as why Nintendo shut down AM2R, and more on what's coming for Nintendo Switch . When interviewed by Waypoint , the Nintendo Boss confirmed Nintendo's intentions when going into this year's E3 Spotlight, saying Nintendo felt fans "wanted to understand more about Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch proposition."
