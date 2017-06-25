Nintendo on Animal Crossing Mobile and More

Nintendo of America president Reggie Fil-AimA© revealed why Animal Crossing Mobile was left out of E3, as well as why Nintendo shut down AM2R, and more on what's coming for Nintendo Switch . When interviewed by Waypoint , the Nintendo Boss confirmed Nintendo's intentions when going into this year's E3 Spotlight, saying Nintendo felt fans "wanted to understand more about Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch proposition."

