Nintendo on Animal Crossing Mobile an...

Nintendo on Animal Crossing Mobile and More

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: IGN

Nintendo of America president Reggie Fil-AimA© revealed why Animal Crossing Mobile was left out of E3, as well as why Nintendo shut down AM2R, and more on what's coming for Nintendo Switch . When interviewed by Waypoint , the Nintendo Boss confirmed Nintendo's intentions when going into this year's E3 Spotlight, saying Nintendo felt fans "wanted to understand more about Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch proposition."

Start the conversation, or Read more at IGN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12) Sat Sara 57
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) May '17 swedenforever 10
News CPI celebrates 55th anniversary with $5,500 don... (Oct '09) May '17 give-crucial-contex 3
critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11) Apr '17 Kris wilson 125
critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14) Mar '17 Jimmyzx9 12
News NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ... Mar '17 ThomasA 4
News Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on... Mar '17 Solarman 1
See all Electronics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,708 • Total comments across all topics: 282,031,019

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC