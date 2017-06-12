Nikkei edges down ahead of Fed; Nintendo, Ono Pharma outperform
Japanese stocks ended marginally lower in choppy trade on Wednesday, as investors refrained from taking positions ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision. The index was confined to a narrow range ahead of the Fed's two-day policy meeting that ends later on Wednesday, at which the U.S. central bank is expected to raise interest rates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Tue
|joseph
|56
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|10
|CPI celebrates 55th anniversary with $5,500 don... (Oct '09)
|May '17
|give-crucial-contex
|3
|critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|Kris wilson
|125
|critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14)
|Mar '17
|Jimmyzx9
|12
|NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ...
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|4
|Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on...
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC