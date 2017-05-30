New cancer centre high note for teens
YOUNG people battling cancer are soon to have their own custom-built A facility in Sydney that offers age-appropriate support as they undergo treatment. Funded by the charity arm of Sony Music, the You Can Centre, currently under construction at the Prince of Wales Hospital in Randwick, will be a space designed by young adults that offers hubs for gaming, studying, music, eating and "chilling out" for kids and teenagers.
